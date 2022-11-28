Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite to test the waters for clothing

Grocer to start small with low-risk venture in standalone shops

28 November 2022 - 23:01 Katharine Child

SA’s biggest grocer Shoprite is continuing its expansion into SA retail, and will open 10-12 clothing stores next year — having recently launched a low-cost banking service and branched out into pet, camping and baby goods stores.

The Checkers and Usave owner is able to use its existing delivery and warehouse network that reaches thousands of grocery stores to add products and revenue streams in an increasingly weak economy...

