With interest rates up and consumer spending down, things are not looking good for the retail sector.
The ‘adults’ in the ANC are no longer in charge of economic policy, writes Sam Mkokeli
Daniel Agulhas is the first mate of the Alexforbes ArchAngel crew
South Africa needs sound corporate and political governance to tackle the structural and economic challenges hampering growth, Naspers and Prosus CFO Basil Sgourdos said this week.
“That's the foundation of everything. You need an understandable and transparent set of rules that people can deal with. Then it needs to be applied consistently. It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, rules need to be applied. So that's the starting point ... for every country,” he said in an interview with Business Times. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Corporate and political governance are key to growth, says Prosus CFO
SA also needs to focus on functioning infrastructure, health and education systems, says Basil Sgourdos
South Africa needs sound corporate and political governance to tackle the structural and economic challenges hampering growth, Naspers and Prosus CFO Basil Sgourdos said this week.
“That's the foundation of everything. You need an understandable and transparent set of rules that people can deal with. Then it needs to be applied consistently. It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, rules need to be applied. So that's the starting point ... for every country,” he said in an interview with Business Times. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.