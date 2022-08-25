×

Money & Investing

RESTAURANTS

How Spur got back in the saddle

Spur’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the restaurant chain plenty of options

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 05:00 ADELE SHEVEL

Val Nichas has shepherded Spur’s sales back to pre-Covid levels in her first year as CEO. But the market hardly seemed wowed by the group’s results to end-June, despite a 32% jump in revenue to R2.4bn. 

In the year to date the share has remained stubbornly fixed at about R22, despite a remarkable post-Covid recovery, not to mention the growing pile of cash...

