Pick n Pay joins peers in reporting high price inflation

Food inflation in the half-year to August doubles compared with that of the previous period

BL Premium
03 October 2022 - 19:34 Katharine Child

Pick n Pay’s food inflation in its half-year to August doubled compared with that of the same period in 2021, showing under just how much pressure consumers are, even as retailers and food producers try to absorb some of the increases.

The retailer released an update on its earnings for the half-year to August 28, in which it reported a much stronger Boxer performance than that of its Pick n Pay brand, which appears to be struggling...

BL Premium

