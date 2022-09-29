This time a year ago, you were paying about 14% less to feed your family

Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 oil price forecast on Tuesday but remains bullish over the longer term on supply constraints
With the decline of major parties, groups of small-minded voters will be kingmakers
The management consulting company has been forbidden from tendering for state contracts for the next decade
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
The average cost of a household food basket rose from R4,219.48 in September 2021 to R4,805.86 this month
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Aung San Suu Kyi will now spend 23 years in prison after she was found guilty of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which criminalises the possession or sharing of state information
Yadav and KL Rahul shine with a 93-run partnership to steer India home with wickets and time to spare
We visited a yacht builder with a difference to see how detailed scale models are created
South Africans are paying nearly 14% more for basic food items than they did a year ago.
This is according to the latest Household Affordability Index report released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) on Thursday.
The report states that the average cost of a household food basket increased by R586.39 (13.9%), from R4,219.48 in September 2021 to R4,805.86 in September 2022.
The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
“For the past three months, fuel prices and global food commodity prices have come down, yet we do not see a corresponding drop in food prices at the retail level,” said Mervyn Abrahams of PMBEJD.
“Due to a lack of transparency in the local food value chains, we are unable to identify where in the chain inflation remains stubbornly high. The question remains whether the industry is passing on the lower costs to the consumer or not.
“The Reserve Bank has once again increased the repo rate, this time by 75 basis points, arguing that it would bring down food inflation.
“If indeed retailers are not passing on lower costs, than raising interest rates will simply bring more pain to the SAW consumer — make us all poorer, potentially increase unemployment and further contract the economy — without addressing the problem of lowering food price inflation.
“It is our submission that instead of raising interest rates, an assessment be made to identify where in the value chains food inflation remains stubborn, and deal with this through an appropriate intervention, if and where such high inflation is not justified.”
According to the index, September saw higher prices (5% or more) on white bread, onions, boerewors, tomatoes, butternut, oranges and stock cubes.
Foods that increased by 3% include brown bread, potatoes, milk and curry powder. Frozen chicken portions and beef increased by 2%.
Increases of food baskets per city:
Abrahams said the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet in September was R828.64.
“Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R8.37 or 1.0%. Year on year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R91.76 or 12.5%.”
Year on year the household domestic and personal hygiene products index increased by R165.54 (22.1%), bringing the total average cost of basic household domestic and personal hygiene products to R913.11 in September.
“The cost of basic hygiene products is high. These products compete in the household purse with food. These products are essential for good health and hygiene.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
This time a year ago, you were paying about 14% less to feed your family
The average cost of a household food basket rose from R4,219.48 in September 2021 to R4,805.86 this month
South Africans are paying nearly 14% more for basic food items than they did a year ago.
This is according to the latest Household Affordability Index report released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) on Thursday.
The report states that the average cost of a household food basket increased by R586.39 (13.9%), from R4,219.48 in September 2021 to R4,805.86 in September 2022.
The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
“For the past three months, fuel prices and global food commodity prices have come down, yet we do not see a corresponding drop in food prices at the retail level,” said Mervyn Abrahams of PMBEJD.
“Due to a lack of transparency in the local food value chains, we are unable to identify where in the chain inflation remains stubbornly high. The question remains whether the industry is passing on the lower costs to the consumer or not.
“The Reserve Bank has once again increased the repo rate, this time by 75 basis points, arguing that it would bring down food inflation.
“If indeed retailers are not passing on lower costs, than raising interest rates will simply bring more pain to the SAW consumer — make us all poorer, potentially increase unemployment and further contract the economy — without addressing the problem of lowering food price inflation.
“It is our submission that instead of raising interest rates, an assessment be made to identify where in the value chains food inflation remains stubborn, and deal with this through an appropriate intervention, if and where such high inflation is not justified.”
According to the index, September saw higher prices (5% or more) on white bread, onions, boerewors, tomatoes, butternut, oranges and stock cubes.
Foods that increased by 3% include brown bread, potatoes, milk and curry powder. Frozen chicken portions and beef increased by 2%.
Increases of food baskets per city:
Abrahams said the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet in September was R828.64.
“Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R8.37 or 1.0%. Year on year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R91.76 or 12.5%.”
Year on year the household domestic and personal hygiene products index increased by R165.54 (22.1%), bringing the total average cost of basic household domestic and personal hygiene products to R913.11 in September.
“The cost of basic hygiene products is high. These products compete in the household purse with food. These products are essential for good health and hygiene.”
TimesLIVE
August salaries perk up but finances likely to remain strained
Lesetja Kganyago forceful on inflation fight
Producer inflation moderates slightly in August
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.