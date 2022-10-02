×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

ISAAH MHLANGA: Government needs to see light before SA has its own Arab Spring moment

Load-shedding is putting last nail in coffin of crucial small-business sector

BL Premium
02 October 2022 - 07:23

To say that load-shedding is an economic risk is too much like  jargon, so it goes over many people’s heads.

The implication enough to does not appear personal enough for ordinary people to get frustrated and demand urgent solutions from government...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.