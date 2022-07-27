×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

BAT still blazing a promising vapour trail

Sales of the British multinational’s ‘healthier’ vapes, tobacco-heated products and modern oral brands are up 45% in the half-year to end-June

27 July 2022 - 14:37 Marc Hasenfuss

Cigarette giant British American Tobacco (BAT) continues to blaze a promising trail in its newer noncombustible product categories with sales from vapour (vapes), tobacco-heated products (THP) and modern oral brands up 45% to £1.283bn (R26bn) in the half-year to end-June.

New tobacco categories are widely viewed as a healthier alternative to traditional cigarette smoking — though there are certain quarters of the global medical field that are disputing the “healthier” attributes of vapes and electronic cigarettes. The take-up of non-combustible products has been swift, remembering that in the 2021 financial year, BAT had grown its new-category revenue by 51%...

