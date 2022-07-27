BAT still blazing a promising vapour trail

Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
MTN is a perfect fit to take the telecom to a new level
The presidential climate commission’s Crispian Olver says ‘the coal market is going to drop off radically in the 2030s and particularly after 2035’
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
The Survé-led group says it is the victim of a vendetta by an establishment seeking to destroy it
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
SPONSORED | This event focused on providing SME owners and entrepreneurs with practical tips to transform their businesses to become more resilient and relevant in a post-Covid economy
The report in Science magazines shows the earliest cases were linked to bats, foxes and other live animals infected with the virus and sold in the market
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
Jamie Ashkars' extensive experience in design promises an exciting new direction for the Australian label
Cigarette giant British American Tobacco (BAT) continues to blaze a promising trail in its newer noncombustible product categories with sales from vapour (vapes), tobacco-heated products (THP) and modern oral brands up 45% to £1.283bn (R26bn) in the half-year to end-June.
New tobacco categories are widely viewed as a healthier alternative to traditional cigarette smoking — though there are certain quarters of the global medical field that are disputing the “healthier” attributes of vapes and electronic cigarettes. The take-up of non-combustible products has been swift, remembering that in the 2021 financial year, BAT had grown its new-category revenue by 51%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BAT still blazing a promising vapour trail
Sales of the British multinational’s ‘healthier’ vapes, tobacco-heated products and modern oral brands are up 45% in the half-year to end-June
Cigarette giant British American Tobacco (BAT) continues to blaze a promising trail in its newer noncombustible product categories with sales from vapour (vapes), tobacco-heated products (THP) and modern oral brands up 45% to £1.283bn (R26bn) in the half-year to end-June.
New tobacco categories are widely viewed as a healthier alternative to traditional cigarette smoking — though there are certain quarters of the global medical field that are disputing the “healthier” attributes of vapes and electronic cigarettes. The take-up of non-combustible products has been swift, remembering that in the 2021 financial year, BAT had grown its new-category revenue by 51%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.