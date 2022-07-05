Reinet may lighten BAT stake to become more flexible
Reinet has already markedly cut its debt in the face of increased uncertainty in global markets
05 July 2022 - 16:13
UPDATED 05 July 2022 - 23:32
Reinet, the international investment company controlled by the Rupert family, could sell more of its shares in cigarette behemoth British American Tobacco (BAT) to secure additional funding facilities to pursue opportunities that the prevailing global market uncertainty might throw up.
Reinet has already markedly cut its debt in the face of increased uncertainty in global markets to ensure the business is “flexible and reactive” to any opportunities...
