BAT expects to meet targets amid transfer of Russian business CEO Jack Bowles says the contribution of new categories to the overall performance of the group is growing

Global cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) is expecting revenue and volume growth in its new product categories such as tobacco heating products (THPs), vapours or vapes, and modern oral products after investing over £1bn (R19.04bn) in them as a healthy alternative to combustible cigarettes.

CEO Jack Bowles said in a trading statement on Tuesday for first half of its 2022 year the contribution of new categories — derived from brands such as Vype, Vuse, glo and Velo — to the overall performance of the group is growing and believes it will meet its £5bn (about R95bn) revenue target by 2025...