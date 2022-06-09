BAT expects to meet targets amid transfer of Russian business
CEO Jack Bowles says the contribution of new categories to the overall performance of the group is growing
09 June 2022 - 13:08
Global cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) is expecting revenue and volume growth in its new product categories such as tobacco heating products (THPs), vapours or vapes, and modern oral products after investing over £1bn (R19.04bn) in them as a healthy alternative to combustible cigarettes.
CEO Jack Bowles said in a trading statement on Tuesday for first half of its 2022 year the contribution of new categories — derived from brands such as Vype, Vuse, glo and Velo — to the overall performance of the group is growing and believes it will meet its £5bn (about R95bn) revenue target by 2025...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now