Brait ready to list Premier but is waiting for markets to calm

In a bid to unlock shareholder value, Brait says it is ready to list consumer foods maker Premier on the JSE after having undergone about nine months of preparation, but it is waiting until the timing is right.

Premier, which owns brands such as Blue Ribbon bread, Iwisa maize and Snowflake flour, is Brait’s biggest asset and accounts for 49%, or R9.26bn, of net asset value (NAV)...