AB InBev reports strong earnings as demand recovers

Core profit rose 11.8% in the brewer’s year to end-December, near the top of its expected range, with demand in SA recovering to above pre-Covid levels

24 February 2022 - 11:22 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer, says a recovery in demand in key markets, including SA, helped it deliver core profit growth towards the top end of management’s expectations in 2021.

Normalised earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), or core profit, grew 11.8% to $19.2bn (R292bn) in the brewer’s year to end-December, with management having guided growth of between 10% and 12%.

Group turnover rose 15.6% to $54.3bn, with the maker of Stella Artois and Carling Black Label proposing a 50 euro cent dividend, about a €1bn (R17bn) payout.

In SA, volume, revenue and operating profits grew by double digits year on year, the group said, referring to more than 10%.

The group said it saw market share expansion in both beer and total alcohol when compared with pre-pandemic levels, reflecting strong underlying demand for its products.

AB InBev listed on the JSE in 2016, when it completed its $122bn takeover of SABMiller.

About $10bn in goodwill is connected to the SA operation, which represents about 8% of the group’s goodwill (a measure of the value of a business in terms of its reputation with customers).

In early trade the group’s shares were down 0.22% at R949.15, though there was general pressure on equity markets. The shares have fallen 13% over the past two years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

EDITOR'S NOTE: Pouring a cold one to calm the nerves

I have taken quite a liking to the fortified value in liquor group Distell, writes Marc Hasenfuss
Companies
4 hours ago

Skimming the froth off the top

The Distell/Heineken takeover circular reveals a nice fat payday for advisers RMB, ENS and Boston Consulting Group
Money & Investing
1 month ago

AB InBev bets on new barley variants to boost African beer-making capacity

The brewing giant hopes drought-resistant varieties will help maintain record annual production
Companies
3 months ago

