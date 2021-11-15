Heineken sees Distell as a gateway to new African markets
Savanna is the world’s fastest-growing cider brand
15 November 2021 - 09:05
UPDATED 15 November 2021 - 23:02
Global brewer Heineken has made a R40.1bn offer for Distell, showing confidence in SA as a gateway to the rest of the continent, where it sees an untapped market of new female drinkers interested in ciders and flavoured alcoholic beverages.
If shareholders approve the deal, it will open doors in more routes to market elsewhere in Africa for Heineken where Distell has been making inroads. Women in markets such as Kenya have been embracing Hunter’s Dry, one of its top-selling cider brands...
