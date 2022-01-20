Money & Investing Skimming the froth off the top The Distell/Heineken takeover circular reveals a nice fat payday for advisers RMB, ENS and Boston Consulting Group B L Premium

Just when you thought the cost of mergers & acquisitions couldn’t get much steeper, Distell has unveiled a new service provider feeding at this particular corporate trough.

They are referred to as the "commercial advisers" in the recently released shareholder circular outlining Heineken’s proposed R40.1bn takeover, and their fee adds a hefty R23.1m to the already steep R105.4m of transaction expenses...