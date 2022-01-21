Truworths flags revenue and profit growth, but civil unrest bites
Group sales rose 2.2% to R9.9bn in the half-year to December 26, with civil unrest, load-shedding and supply issues affecting trading
21 January 2022 - 10:34
Fashion retailer Truworth says load-shedding, civil unrest and supply-chain disruptions weighed on trading in the first half of its 2022 year, when sales rose 2% to R9.9bn.
The owner of brands such as Young Designers Emporium and Identity said, however, that it expects earnings to rise above pre-pandemic levels in the 26 weeks to December 26. In a trading update the group said it is eyeing headline earnings per share (Heps) of as much as 455c, which would be an increase of just over a third year on year, and almost a quarter above pre-pandemic levels...
