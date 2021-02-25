Money & Investing Fury over Truworths’ Primark push The retailer may be in for a battle royal over its use of the Primark name, as it builds up its low-cost presence BL PREMIUM

Truworths CEO Michael Mark may have bitten off more than he can chew with his decision to pounce on the Primark name — which Truworths is using as its entry into SA’s low-cost fashion market.

The retailer has spent considerable effort gaining access to the Primark name ahead of its 15-store launch. It began investigating use of the brand — which registered in SA more than 40 years ago — in 2013, later going to court to ask that Primark UK’s registration of the name in SA be expunged. When it lost in the high court, it took the matter on appeal...