Fury over Truworths’ Primark push
The retailer may be in for a battle royal over its use of the Primark name, as it builds up its low-cost presence
25 February 2021 - 05:00
Truworths CEO Michael Mark may have bitten off more than he can chew with his decision to pounce on the Primark name — which Truworths is using as its entry into SA’s low-cost fashion market.
The retailer has spent considerable effort gaining access to the Primark name ahead of its 15-store launch. It began investigating use of the brand — which registered in SA more than 40 years ago — in 2013, later going to court to ask that Primark UK’s registration of the name in SA be expunged. When it lost in the high court, it took the matter on appeal...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now