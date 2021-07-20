Companies / Retail & Consumer Truworths flags unrest damage in trading update Retailer says looting directly affected 57 of its 758 stores and 160 indirectly due to precautionary closures BL PREMIUM

Truworths International said on Tuesday that the recent wave of civil unrest that swept across SA directly affected 57 of its 758 stores that account for about 7% of the sales in its local store portfolio.

The owner of brands such as Young Designers Emporium (YDE) and Identity said in an update for the 52 weeks to June 27 that 160 more stores have been indirectly affected due to precautionary closures...