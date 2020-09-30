Companies / Retail & Consumer JSE refuses to lift suspension of trade in shares of grocery group Choppies​ Bourse says it does not have enough financial information on company​ BL PREMIUM

The JSE has refused to lift the suspension of Botswana-based grocery retailer Choppies after its 2019 audit was rendered unusable.

Trade in the company’s shares was suspended in September 2018 after it delayed releasing its financial results when then-auditor PwC began “reassessing a number of past accounting practices and policies”. ​