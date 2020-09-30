JSE refuses to lift suspension of trade in shares of grocery group Choppies
Bourse says it does not have enough financial information on company
30 September 2020 - 20:38
UPDATED 30 September 2020 - 22:04
The JSE has refused to lift the suspension of Botswana-based grocery retailer Choppies after its 2019 audit was rendered unusable.
Trade in the company’s shares was suspended in September 2018 after it delayed releasing its financial results when then-auditor PwC began “reassessing a number of past accounting practices and policies”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now