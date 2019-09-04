Companies / Retail & Consumer

Choppies releases full forensic report as battle rages on

The release of a forensic report into alleged questionable dealings at the retailer is the latest salvo in the fight for control between the board and suspended CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu

04 September 2019 - 21:48 Lynley Donnelly
Ramachandran Ottapathu. Picture: CALVIN ANDERSON
Ramachandran Ottapathu. Picture: CALVIN ANDERSON

The embattled retail group Choppies on Wednesday released the full forensic report into allegations of questionable past business dealings and related party transactions, which has stalled the release of its long delayed 2018 financial statements.

The delay also saw the  suspension of CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu. 

The forensic report, compiled by advisory firm EY, as well as the findings of a legal investigation by the Desai Law Group (DSL), are at the centre of an ongoing battle between Ottapathu and the Choppies board. The board has accused Ottapathu of serious misconduct and dishonesty in disciplinary proceedings. He has denied these allegations.

Both reports highlight alleged questionable dealings involving Ottapathu or those done under his watch. These include accounting irregularities around bulk sales and inventory at its stores in SA and Zimbabwe, and store acquisitions in SA. The  reports also question why Ottapathu took up a substantial chunk of shares in a Choppies competitor, under his name.

The forensic reports were  released ahead of an extraordinary general meeting in Gaborone, Botswana, on Wednesday, where the findings were to be discussed with shareholders.

Included on the agenda was the election of new board members including a series of nominations put forward by Ottaphathu, in his capacity as a shareholder. 

However, the board sought a delay until October 16 after an emergency meeting over the weekend. It said in a Sens announcement on Tuesday that it would seek an adjournment through a shareholder vote.

All shareholders should have “unfettered access” to the forensic investigation first, it said.  In addition, the findings of the forensic report, submitted on  August 6, meant its 2018 results will not “be capable of finalisation until at least early November 2019”, the board said.

Ottaphathu has also received an interdict to postpone his disciplinary hearing until after the extraordinary general meeting. By early Wednesday evening, it was still unclear  if the scheduled  emergency meeting went ahead. 

Ottapathu has called into question both investigations.

In a letter made available to shareholders, Ottapathu raised the incomplete and conflicting information provided to EY. He said the “credibility of the forensic report is questionable at best”.

But the board has said it stands by both reports.

The boardroom battle takes place against tough trading conditions for retailers.  Choppies announced in August that it would be exiting the South African market — just four years after it first listed on the JSE.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

Retailer Choppies plans to exit SA market

Budget retailer says closing its 88 stores in the country is an appropriate strategic decision
Companies
2 weeks ago

Retail innocents abroad

Better to travel in hope than arrive for retailers seeking new fortunes
Business
2 weeks ago

Suspended Choppies CEO denies wrongdoing

Botswana- and JSE-listed company boss to challenge his suspension in court
Companies
3 months ago

Choppies’ says it will tell all in time as clash with suspended CEO heats up

Ramachandran Ottaputhu has lashed out at the company and apparently called on shareholders to attend an unauthorised meeting
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.