Choppies’ dreams of expansion collapse

Botswana-based Choppies’ ambitions to become one of the biggest food retailers in sub-Saharan African markets are fading as it plans to exit two key markets in the region.

The retailer, which has a primary listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE, was established in 1986 with a single store called Wayside Supermarket in Lobatse, Botswana. It now has more than 200 stores in SA, Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Choppies opened its first store in SA in Zeerust, in the North West province in 2008. It later rolled out over 70 stores to take on established retailers such as Shoprite, Spar and Checkers. It also has three distribution centres and one production plant.

Over the past year, the company has been mired in controversy. It was accused of accounting irregularities, related to how the group accounted for bulk sales and invetory at its sores in SA and Zimbabwe, and store acquisition. There were also boardroom wrangling that has led to some board resignations. Its shares were also suspended on the Johannesburg and the Botswana stock exchanges.

While company revenue grew substantially from 2013-2017, other metrics showed worrying trends. Earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) deteriorated from 4.97% in 2013 to 1.57%, while return on equity fell from 20.76% to 4.93%. The gross profit margin remained largely static at 20.4%-21.16%.

Signs of trouble emerged when the company delayed the release of its 2017 interim results, which were scheduled to be released on March 21, 2018. They were pushed back after the board instructed management to verify inventories with external auditor PwC. The results were released on April 26, 2018 after “no material issues were identified”.