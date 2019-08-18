Retail innocents abroad
Better to travel in hope than arrive for retailers seeking new fortunes
18 August 2019 - 00:09
The slew of write-downs from locally listed retailers that bought overseas companies show these purchases have not only failed to meet expectations, they continue to lose shareholders billions of rands.
Big South African retailers have enjoyed strong domestic growth over the past 20 years. There aren't many possible acquisitions left locally that can boost earnings, and local growth is stagnant. So, caught between a rock and a hard place, they've bought overseas.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.