WATCH: German and UK real estate market

Business Day TV spoke to Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs

04 December 2023 - 16:07
by Business Day TV
Andrew Coombs, Sirius Real Estate CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Andrew Coombs, Sirius Real Estate CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sirius Real Estate, owner of German and UK business parks, says these regions remain attractive for growth.

The JSE- and London Stock Exchange-listed group’s CEO Andrew Coombs spoke to Business Day TV about navigating the real estate market in these countries in the current economic climate.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

