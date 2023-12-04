SA is ‘more and more irrelevant’ globally, Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka says
The leader of the specialised financial services group believes there should be more investment in innovation and entrepreneurship
SA continues to squander its opportunities as it remains bogged down by the ongoing power supply issues, poor economic growth, inequality and by not allocating enough money to innovation and entrepreneurship, according to Magda Wierzycka, CEO of specialised financial services group Sygnia.
“In the absence of [a] competent government, the provision of basic services is being increasingly ‘privatised’. The 2024 elections will not reverse the current trajectory but are likely to bring about an unstable coalition government,” the leader of the company, valued at about R2.9bn on the JSE, said on Monday in Sygnia’s results for the year to end-September...
