Tourism and semigration drives V&A Waterfront’s performance
The retail sales of the popular hotspot are 43% higher than pre-pandemic levels
22 November 2023 - 09:14
The return of international tourists and the so-called semigration to Cape Town is fuelling trade at the popular V&A Waterfront (V&A), according to joint-owner of the popular hotspot Growthpoint Properties, as retail sales are much higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
SA’s largest listed real estate company, valued at about R35.1bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in an update for the three months to end-September that retail sales improved 20% year on year and are up 43% from the same period in 2019, while visitor numbers jumped 49% year on year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.