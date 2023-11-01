Octodec not interested in semigration as residential properties shine
The rental income of its residential properties grew 10.3% on a like-for-like basis
01 November 2023 - 08:11
UPDATED 01 November 2023 - 16:51
Octodec Investments, which owns a variety of properties in Johannesburg and Pretoria, does not plan on entering the Western Cape to cash in on the semigration trend, despite the success of its residential properties over the past year.
“We don’t know the [the Western Cape] market as well as we do it here [in Gauteng],” MD Jeffrey Wapnick said on Wednesday in an interview with Business Day after the company, valued at about R2.4bn on the JSE, released its results for the year to end-August...
