Money & Investing

Will 2023 be the year for Reits?

Analysts are fairly upbeat about the sector’s prospects as interest rates and inflation start to peak

19 January 2023 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

After a horrible three years characterised by unpredictable share price swings and dwindling dividends, analysts expect a somewhat more stable and profitable year ahead for real estate investment trusts (Reits).   

Property stocks’ multiyear underperformance continued last year as the sector again lagged behind the other three major asset classes. The South African listed property index (Sapy) ended 2022 barely in the black, with a total return of just 0.5%...

