Luxury villas in Sun City’s R295m development are being snapped up
All four-bedroom villas were sold by September and the pace of sales for the three-bedroom villas was tracking above expectations
22 October 2023 - 18:53
Sun International, the JSE-listed gaming, casino and hotel group, says sales of the R295m first phase of Sun Vacation Club luxury accommodation at Sun City are way ahead of its parent company’s study into their feasibility.
Sun International said since the development launched in October 2022, gross sales at the end of July reached R166m. Of the total first phase development cost, R45m was incurred during the 2022 financial year with the balance in 2023...
