Sun International confident dividends are on their way as business normalises
Total SA revenue rose to 92% of pre-Covid-19 levels in the five months to end-May, the owner of Sun City says
28 June 2022 - 09:59
UPDATED 28 June 2022 - 12:28
Casino and gaming group Sun International says it is confident that after a six-year hiatus it will be in a position to reward shareholders in its 2022 year, having seen a steady improvement in its operating environment, which has brought SA revenue to 92% of pre-Covid-19 levels.
After stringent management efforts to cut costs and improve the experience of both customers and staff, core profit was actually slightly ahead of a pre-pandemic base, CEO Anthony Leeming said on Tuesday. ..
