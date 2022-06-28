Companies / Transport & Tourism Sun International confident dividends are on their way as business normalises Total SA revenue rose to 92% of pre-Covid-19 levels in the five months to end-May, the owner of Sun City says B L Premium

Casino and gaming group Sun International says it is confident that after a six-year hiatus it will be in a position to reward shareholders in its 2022 year, having seen a steady improvement in its operating environment, which has brought SA revenue to 92% of pre-Covid-19 levels.

After stringent management efforts to cut costs and improve the experience of both customers and staff, core profit was actually slightly ahead of a pre-pandemic base, CEO Anthony Leeming said on Tuesday. ..