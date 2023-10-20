Q & A: SA Reit Association CEO Joanne Solomon on celebrating 10 years
Founded in 2013, the listed property sector body is optimistic about the next 10 years
20 October 2023 - 05:00
Globally, real estate investment trusts (Reits) enable investors to invest in large-scale income-producing companies that own commercial real estate.
Historically, Reits have provided high dividends with potential for long-term capital appreciation, making them attractive for investors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.