Outgoing Discovery Health boss Ryan Noach finds new home
Noach to take over as CEO of telecom and tech holding company DNI Group
22 October 2023 - 18:50
Outgoing Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach has been appointed as the new boss of the DNI Group and will take over the reins at the telecommunications and technology holding company in March.
Two weeks ago Discovery said Noach will step down from the role at the end of 2023 “to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity outside the healthcare and financial services sectors”...
