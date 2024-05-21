SA tried in vain to counter unfavourable terms in Covid vaccine contracts
Findings are particularly concerning given the planned introduction of NHI, say health activists
21 May 2024 - 16:00
UPDATED 21 May 2024 - 19:38
Government officials pushed back against many of the terms demanded by Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Pfizer but were ultimately forced to pay a premium and bear the risk of any delays or harm caused by the jabs, according to the latest tranche of documents scrutinised by health activists.
The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) on Tuesday released fresh details of SA’s previously secret Covid-19 vaccine deals based on a second set of records provided by the health department to the advocacy group in the wake of a high court ruling in August 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.