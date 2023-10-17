Hyprop wants to grow exposure to Western Cape with Table Bay Mall deal
The owner of Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk has agreed to buy the shopping centre for R1.6bn
17 October 2023 - 14:08
Shopping centre owner Hyprop Investments, which owns popular shopping malls such as Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, is set to expand its portfolio as it agreed to Table Bay Mall in Cape Town for R1.6bn.
The company, valued at about R10.6bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday that it agreed to take full ownership of the shopping mall from the Table Bay Mall Property Trust in a cash deal, subject to regulatory approval, as it looks to grow its exposure to the Western Cape...
