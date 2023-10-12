Balwin invests R415m in bulk infrastructure projects in Tshwane
The ongoing projects will create more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the municipality
12 October 2023 - 18:16
Balwin Properties, SA’s specialist residential property developer, is investing R415m in bulk infrastructure projects in the City of Tshwane.
These include a water reservoir at La Montaque, as well as bulk water and sewer upgrades. It is also doing road and electrical upgrades in the Mooikloof Mega City area...
