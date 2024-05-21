Cyril Ramaphosa says SANDF will continue to protect Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel at Eskom and around the country to fight crime and maintain law and order.
In two letters dated May 15, Ramaphosa told parliament of the extension of the deployment of 746 members of the SANDF for service, in co-operation with the police, for the prevention and combating of crime and the maintenance and preservation of law and order, under Operation Prosper (Eskom Power Stations).
“Members of the SANDF [who are] deployed will, in co-operation with the SAPS, continue to protect and safeguard national key points and critical infrastructure in the energy sector (Eskom power stations) under Operation Prosper [from] April 1 2024 until March 31 2025,” he said.
The estimated cost is about R203.9m.
Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to Eskom’s power stations in December 2022. At the time he said the deployment was to help police protect power stations where sabotage, theft and other crimes may threaten the functioning of stations and supply of electricity.
This was at a time when criminals were reportedly targeting power stations, which led to plant breakdowns, diesel theft, cable theft and malicious damage to property with an intent to steal.
Ramaphosa also extended the deployment of 2,300 army members for service in co-operation with the police, for the prevention and combating of crime, and the maintenance and preservation of law and order under Operation Prosper.
He told National Assembly acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli the SANDF members would continue to assist police to prevent and combat illegal mining activities from April 29 until October 31.
The cost is estimated to be R349.9m.
