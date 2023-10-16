Residential property sales boost Calgro M3 revenue
Revenue rises 13.5% as higher prices offset drop in number of units sold
16 October 2023 - 07:53
UPDATED 16 October 2023 - 20:26
Calgro M3, the affordable housing and memorial parks developer, says “sticking to its knitting” resulted in a revenue increase in a challenging economic environment.
For the six months to end-August, revenue rose 13.5% to R688.9m, driven mainly by the residential property development business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.