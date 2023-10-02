Schroder completes debt refinancing of Dutch industrial portfolio
The European real-estate investment trust extended a facility by €4.5m to €13.8m by adding two unlevered industrial assets as security
02 October 2023 - 09:28
Schroder European real-estate investment trust, a company that invests in European growth cities and regions, has finalised the five-year debt refinancing secured against its five-asset Dutch industrial portfolio.
The new facility is fixed at 5.3% plus 2% margin, 0.15% below the existing margin...
