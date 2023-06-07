Companies / Property

Emira CEO Geoff Jennett says diversification is vital in challenging times

Higher interest rates and increased load-shedding have ramped up the cost of doing business in SA

BL Premium
07 June 2023 - 17:50 Denise Mhlanga

Emira Property Fund, which owns a diversified property portfolio in SA and the US, says the ailing economy, coupled with rising interest rates and load-shedding, has had a severe affect on doing business in SA.

CEO Geoff Jennett said on Wednesday the cost of diesel to power generators would continue to squeeze tenants’ profitability and increase property owners’ running costs to keep the lights on...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.