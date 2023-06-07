Currency drops 7% as the new Treasury chief eases stabilising measures
SA has been without an adequately independent entity capable of fighting corruption since the dissolution of the Scorpions
More than 180 cases are awaiting a ruling more than six months after judgment was reserved, despite official guidelines recommending no more than three months
Rev Frank Chikane says the ANC integrity commission ‘operates at a higher level, where you deal with integrity issues, not just criminal issues’
Company data shows the mortality risk from Covid-19 is trending lower though the longer-term impact is expected to persist
Only about a quarter of respondents are satisfied with the current operating conditions, according to the RMB/BER BCI
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
Analyst says Kasukuwere’s bid ‘will split the ruling party vote’ and damage Mnangagwa’s chance of re-election
Tunisian fails to reach semifinal as Swiatek powers ahead
Though small in size, the fully electric SUV is capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds
Emira Property Fund, which owns a diversified property portfolio in SA and the US, says the ailing economy, coupled with rising interest rates and load-shedding, has had a severe affect on doing business in SA.
CEO Geoff Jennett said on Wednesday the cost of diesel to power generators would continue to squeeze tenants’ profitability and increase property owners’ running costs to keep the lights on...
Emira CEO Geoff Jennett says diversification is vital in challenging times
Higher interest rates and increased load-shedding have ramped up the cost of doing business in SA
