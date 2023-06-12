Companies / Property

Shopper data analytics bears fruit for Vukile’s SA portfolio

Investment into understanding shopper behaviour and community needs is a key driver of retail sales growth at its malls

12 June 2023 - 09:10 Denise Mhlanga and Nico Gous
UPDATED 12 June 2023 - 19:38

Vukile Property Fund says its consumer-centric approach benefits its tenants, shoppers, the broader community, and ultimately optimises returns for investors over the long term.

The use of data analytics, including portfolio metrics, psychographic information, nodal dynamics and individualised customer data from the Wi-Fi database, enables Vukile to respond in real-time to consumer behaviour changes and movements...

