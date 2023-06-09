FREE TO READ | Commercial Property magazine

Business

How global warehousing can help slash emissions through solar, and we look at technology trends

09 June 2023 - 07:12
Picture: Business Day/123RF/Anton Samsonov
In this issue of Commercial Property we take a look at financing commercial developments and offer tips on maximising your property portfolio.

With the accelerated developments within artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, 5G and the internet of things, we ask the experts to discuss proptech trends set to make managing your commercial property portfolio easier and more profitable.

We also take a look at offshore developments, the global logistics industry’s attempts to operate more sustainably, and how the convenience of online has disrupted conventional and traditional ways of shopping, which have a knock-on effect on physical (bricks and mortar) retail structures confronted by empty spaces.

 

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.