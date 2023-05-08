Business Day TV talks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
WATCH: Polish stake boosts Redefine’s H1 distributable income
Business Day TV speaks to Redefine CFO Ntobeko Nyawo
At the half-year mark, Redefine’s distributable income rose by 7.2% as the group reaped the benefits of increasing its exposure to the Polish retail sector via EPP.
Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with the company’s CFO, Ntobeko Nyawo.
