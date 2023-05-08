Companies / Property

WATCH: Polish stake boosts Redefine’s H1 distributable income

Business Day TV speaks to Redefine CFO Ntobeko Nyawo

08 May 2023 - 15:27 Business Day TV
Ntobeko Nyawo, Redefine Properties CFO. Picture: SUPPLIED

At the half-year mark, Redefine’s distributable income rose by 7.2% as the group reaped the benefits of increasing its exposure to the Polish retail sector via EPP.

Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with the company’s CFO, Ntobeko Nyawo.

