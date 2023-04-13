Companies / Property

SA direct property investment returns beat inflation, edging closer to 10% in 2022

But rising total operating costs are a threat to gross income, according to the MSCI SA Annual Property index

BL Premium
13 April 2023 - 19:48 Denise Mhlanga

For the year to end-December 2022, SA’s direct real estate recorded 9.1% in total investment returns, with the industrial property sector the best performing segment for the fourth year running, recording double-digit total returns.

Since recording negative returns in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, investment returns have made a full recovery...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.