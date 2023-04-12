Companies / Property

Stor-Age adds to UK portfolio in venture with Nuveen Real Estate

JV to buy Easistore, which Stor-Age will manage and rebrand under the Storage King label it owns in Europe

12 April 2023 - 18:21 Denise Mhlanga

Stor-Age, SA’s only specialist self-storage real estate investment trust (Reit) has formed a joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate to buy Easistore, a four-property self-storage facility in the UK.

Nuveen will take a 90% stake in the venture and Stor-Age’s 10% stake will cost £4.4m including transaction and rebranding costs, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The investment has an estimated forecast pre-tax yield of 15%, Stor-Age added...

