Investors mull over mixed signals, which indicate mild price increases but still-strong underlying inflation
SA has not yet established the promised land of the ideals it carried in its heart at the advent of democracy
South Africans are losing patience with the ANC-led government
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
The retailer’s efforts to become the champion for lower prepaid data prices could enable South Africans to do more shopping from anywhere.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
Cohen breached his duty as attorney to act in his client’s best interests, claims former US president
In the old days the riches came in friendships, experiences, stories and adventure
Horror, folklore and hallucination for those into the dark side
Stor-Age, SA’s only specialist self-storage real estate investment trust (Reit) has formed a joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate to buy Easistore, a four-property self-storage facility in the UK.
Nuveen will take a 90% stake in the venture and Stor-Age’s 10% stake will cost £4.4m including transaction and rebranding costs, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The investment has an estimated forecast pre-tax yield of 15%, Stor-Age added...
Stor-Age adds to UK portfolio in venture with Nuveen Real Estate
JV to buy Easistore, which Stor-Age will manage and rebrand under the Storage King label it owns in Europe
