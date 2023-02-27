Liberty Two Degrees ups payout as property income jumps

A hotter-than-expected reading of an expenditures price index had investors betting that the Bank will remain hawkish for longer
Bringing the trade partnership with the US into peril could have dire consequences for SA
About R350m is needed for 46 state hospitals to get the cables, as intensified power cuts weaken the overburdened public health system
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The footcount at the properties of the group exceeded pre-Covid-19 levels
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The country’s Independent National Electoral Commission has so far released official results from only one of 36 states.
Siya Kolisi’s team are better placed to retain the title than at any similar buildup stage in the past
The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
More people flocking to the properties of the group Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) helped to boost its net property income and its distribution per share in its latest annual results.
The company, valued at R3.97bn on the JSE, kept its 100% distribution payout, which was 7% higher year on year at 36.47c, in its 2022 financial year to end-December...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Liberty Two Degrees ups payout as property income jumps
The footcount at the properties of the group exceeded pre-Covid-19 levels
More people flocking to the properties of the group Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) helped to boost its net property income and its distribution per share in its latest annual results.
The company, valued at R3.97bn on the JSE, kept its 100% distribution payout, which was 7% higher year on year at 36.47c, in its 2022 financial year to end-December...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.