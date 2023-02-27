Companies / Property

Liberty Two Degrees ups payout as property income jumps

The footcount at the properties of the group exceeded pre-Covid-19 levels

BL Premium
27 February 2023 - 11:28 Nico Gous

More people flocking to the properties of the group Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) helped to boost its net property income and its distribution per share in its latest annual results.

The company, valued at R3.97bn on the JSE, kept its 100% distribution payout, which was 7% higher year on year at 36.47c, in its 2022 financial year to end-December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.