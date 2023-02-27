Companies / Property

Growthpoint spends R50m revamping its premium Sandton office block

27 February 2023 - 18:11 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed landlords with exposure to offices are investing money refurbishing and revamping their buildings to attract and retain tenants.

Increased load-shedding, especially stage 6, is resulting in many companies returning to the office to take advantage of the backup power in office buildings...

