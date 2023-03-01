Companies / Property

Balwin launches R10bn residential development at Waterfall City in Midrand

Lifestyle estate offers lock-up-and-go secure living

01 March 2023 - 06:30 Denise Mhlanga

Balwin Properties, SA’s specialist residential property developer, launched Munyaka, a R10bn lifestyle estate development at Waterfall City precinct in Midrand on Wednesday to meet demand for lock-up-and-go and secure living.

The company invested more than R100m in infrastructure in the node, including the upgrade of Mia Road...

