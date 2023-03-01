Balwin launches R10bn residential development at Waterfall City in Midrand

High interest rates and US inflation concerns keep bullion prices in check, despite the pullback in the dollar
The six-month experiment aims to balance performance and respect for workers’ lives in an emerging economy facing unique challenges
Power crisis, now escalated to a national state of disaster, has been years in the making
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
CEO Ivan Saltzman told investors last week that Dis-Chem analysed the effect of the memo on sales and it was both ‘positive’ and ‘negative’
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
After three difficult years, tour outfitters are creating new offers to appeal to changed traveler tastes and mindsets.
Balwin Properties, SA’s specialist residential property developer, launched Munyaka, a R10bn lifestyle estate development at Waterfall City precinct in Midrand on Wednesday to meet demand for lock-up-and-go and secure living.
The company invested more than R100m in infrastructure in the node, including the upgrade of Mia Road...
