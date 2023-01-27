Currency traders who had pushed the dollar up after news the US economy grew faster than expected at the end of 2022 are offloading it again
If students don’t acquire skills at school it is a waste of everyone’s time and money to keep them there, and useless to pretend the resulting ‘qualifications’ mean anything
Among the interventions requested by farmers are a power generation subsidy for those forced to introduce alternative power due to Eskom’s failure and an alternative load-shedding schedule that ...
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Limited market supply will continue to push rentals upwards
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
The junta’s moves include a huge increase in party membership that could cement its grip on politics
He says he will not attend his son’s semifinal after prime minister reiterates Australian support for Ukraine
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
UK-based Industrials Reit, which owns multi-let industrial (MLI) assets providing workspaces for small and medium-sized businesses says the first quarter of 2023 kicked off on a positive note with a strong pipeline of leasing activity.
For the ninth successive quarter, Industrials Reit recorded more than 20% average rental increases driven by unlocking reversionary potential within the portfolio, the company said in the third-quarter trading update for the 2023 financial year...
Industrials Reit expects demand for its properties to keep rising
