Equites to spend R3.21bn on logistics projects to meet demand

Due to low vacancies and strong portfolio fundamentals the company recorded 20% rental growth in 2022

29 January 2023 - 18:11 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Equites Property Fund, a specialist owner and developer of prime logistics real estate in SA and the UK, said strong fundamentals within its portfolio are enabling the company to renew expiring leases at favourable rental levels.

The company with no vacancies within its portfolio is eyeing growth opportunities to meet growing demand for logistics and warehousing facilities...

