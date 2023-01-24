Companies / Property

Businesses turn to self-storage for operations, Stor-Age executive says

Firms are looking to access their facilities any time and work from their locality, according to chief marketing officer Chris Oosthuizen

BL Premium
24 January 2023 - 20:10

A few years ago self-storage users accessed their facilities only when they stored and removed goods. This is changing, as small- and medium-sized businesses are increasingly using self-storage as opposed to warehousing or office space to operate businesses, and as an extension of their logistics networks.

According to JSE-listed Stor-Age, before the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses used their facilities to store excess stock, office items during renovations or expansions, or moving from one area to another...

