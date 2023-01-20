Companies / Property

Fortress loses its Reit status

The change will take effect from February, but the group will remain a listed company with its existing share structure

20 January 2023 - 10:35 Nico Gous

Property group Fortress has lost its status as a real estate investment trust (Reit) after losing an appeal against the JSE’s decision as it battled for months to win the approval of shareholders to collapse its dual-share structure.

The change will take effect in February, but Fortress will remain a listed company with its existing share structure...

