Demand for affordable inner city office space on the rise

Offices in the inner city of Johannesburg are seeing huge demand from small and big occupiers

17 January 2023 - 23:37 Denise Mhlanga

Unlike many areas where office property markets are battling high vacancies, certain offices in the inner city of Johannesburg are seeing huge demand from small and big occupiers.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, many office users reduced their space or worked from home. This is changing, as many businesses and the government have returned to the office...

