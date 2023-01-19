Companies / Property

Property auctioneers bullish on sales outlook amid uncertainty

Financial pressure will see many property owners offload noncore assets to pay debt or rebalance portfolios

19 January 2023 - 20:31

Despite high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainty in global markets, auctioneers believe the platform will continue to trade well in volatile times.

Assets including smaller logistics and warehousing facilities, mini-industrial units and small shopping centres will continue to be popular among buyers. In general, well-priced assets are snapped up as soon as they come onto the market...

