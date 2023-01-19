Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
How initial funds are spent will determine whether follow-ups will indeed follow
‘Eskom is a lost cause that cannot be saved or in any way assisted by making electricity customers pay more,’ says party leader John Steenhuisen
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
CEO Sergio Rial resigned less than two weeks after taking the job citing the discovery of nearly $4bn in 'accounting inconsistencies'
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Scotsman next faces Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat him at the 2019 Australian Open
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
Despite high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainty in global markets, auctioneers believe the platform will continue to trade well in volatile times.
Assets including smaller logistics and warehousing facilities, mini-industrial units and small shopping centres will continue to be popular among buyers. In general, well-priced assets are snapped up as soon as they come onto the market...
Property auctioneers bullish on sales outlook amid uncertainty
Financial pressure will see many property owners offload noncore assets to pay debt or rebalance portfolios
Despite high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainty in global markets, auctioneers believe the platform will continue to trade well in volatile times.
Assets including smaller logistics and warehousing facilities, mini-industrial units and small shopping centres will continue to be popular among buyers. In general, well-priced assets are snapped up as soon as they come onto the market...
